Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.25. Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRQ shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price target on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$12.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.