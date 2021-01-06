Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 77,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

