Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 914,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,700,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

