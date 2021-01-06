Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGSVY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Danske downgraded shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of PGSVY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pgs Asa has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.41.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $85.10 million for the quarter.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

