PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.53

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 7107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.