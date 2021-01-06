PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.53

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 7107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.