Phoenix Global (PHB) Hits Market Cap of $10.04 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $121,799.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,429,381,303 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

