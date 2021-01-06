Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $695.45

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $695.45 and traded as high as $714.20. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) shares last traded at $707.00, with a volume of 835,817 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 732.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 695.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63.

In other Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £11,312 ($14,779.20). Also, insider Andrew Briggs bought 17,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £119,394 ($155,989.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,309 shares of company stock worth $13,085,384.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

