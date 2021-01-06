Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

