Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.50. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

