Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 91.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $197,705.57 and $19.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,644.21 or 0.99677152 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00266387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00485440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002389 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

