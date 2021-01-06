Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $335,784.89

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 102.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $335,784.89 and $33.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,498.56 or 0.99795664 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00258944 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00470850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00147523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

