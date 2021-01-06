PhoenixDAO Price Up 103.8% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $73,467.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 103.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

