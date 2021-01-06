Phoneum Market Capitalization Tops $92,605.62 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $92,605.62 and $1,370.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.19 or 0.02800802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

