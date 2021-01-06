Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.16

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $45,686.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,946,632 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

