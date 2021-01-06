Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.22

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.22 and traded as low as $50.00. Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 96,802 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £200.35 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.22.

In other news, insider Stephane Gibon bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,331,591.32). Insiders bought 5,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,000,000 in the last quarter.

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.