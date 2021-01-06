Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.22

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.22 and traded as low as $50.00. Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 96,802 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.
The stock has a market cap of £200.35 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.22.
Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) Company Profile (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
