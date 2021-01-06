Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr Sells 3,225 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,531.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $734.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 127.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

