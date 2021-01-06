Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 3,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLAB opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $734.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Photronics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,483,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Photronics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Photronics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 226,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

