Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 14%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was down 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 7,119,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,882,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 14.38.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. Equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 71.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

