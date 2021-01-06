Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 14%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was down 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 7,119,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,882,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 14.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 71.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.
Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.
