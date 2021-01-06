PIBBLE (PIB) 1-Day Volume Tops $135,533.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $135,533.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00113213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00490414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00054938 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

