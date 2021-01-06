Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $30.05. 1,723,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,538,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. Roth Capital raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $417.91 million, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

