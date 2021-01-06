Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 236,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 298,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

