Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Up 5.2%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.24. 1,095,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 947,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $117,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

