Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $6.64 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 50.5% against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $6.64 million and $18,817.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00306590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.76 or 0.02935122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.