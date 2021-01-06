Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $436,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $667,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 150.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 130.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -397.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

