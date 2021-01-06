Pinkcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,775.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $5,775.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00267139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00041673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.60 or 0.01566026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,338,808 coins and its circulating supply is 424,078,372 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.