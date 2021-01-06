Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.99

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.99 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 2894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $178,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

