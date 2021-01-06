Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.44.

TSE PL traded up C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.66. 35,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.26 million and a P/E ratio of -48.02.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$639,423.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,040,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

