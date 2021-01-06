Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.40. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 17,054 shares trading hands.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,180,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 647.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.