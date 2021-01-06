Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.89

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as low as $8.78. Pioneer High Income Trust shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 78,491 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 434,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

