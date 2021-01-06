Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.89

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as low as $8.78. Pioneer High Income Trust shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 78,491 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.
Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PHT)
Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.