Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.15. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 750 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

