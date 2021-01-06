Piper Sandler Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
