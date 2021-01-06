Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Up 7.7%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.91 and last traded at $104.12. 230,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 162,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $4,251,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4,853.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $288,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

