Piper Sandler Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $50.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,131.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 370,616 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

