Piper Sandler Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $18.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.