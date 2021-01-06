Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $839,751.52 and approximately $452,253.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00210724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00514380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00252719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

