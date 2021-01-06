PIVX Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $20.74 million and approximately $622,093.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014186 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001790 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,095,827 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

