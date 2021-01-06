Pizza Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $825.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $564,693.19 and $825.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011614 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

