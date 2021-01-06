Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) (EPA:PVL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) (EPA:PVL) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €7.24 ($8.52) and last traded at €7.49 ($8.81). 93,339 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.65 ($9.00).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.37.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

