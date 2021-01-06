PLATINCOIN (PLC) One Day Volume Hits $497,460.00

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00007930 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $497,460.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000097 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 604,560,697 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

