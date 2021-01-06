Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 2,311,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,434,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

