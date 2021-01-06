PlatonCoin (PLTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $309,752.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $309,752.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,141,379 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

