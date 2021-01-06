Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 19,896 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28.

PLYA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,250. The firm has a market cap of $753.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.