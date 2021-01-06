Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Sells $18,687.42 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $18,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 1,211,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,250. The company has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

