Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,971,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

