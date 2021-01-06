PlayChip Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $92.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 150.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

