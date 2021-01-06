PlayGame Market Capitalization Achieves $45,069.17 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. PlayGame has a market cap of $45,069.17 and $60.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PlayGame has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

