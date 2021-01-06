Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $431.90

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 431.90 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 431.50 ($5.64), with a volume of 83945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410.70 ($5.37).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

