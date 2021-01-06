Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.67. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 29,584 shares.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.47.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.