Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Lucas P. Schneider Sells 3,500 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLUG traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,362,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,271,875. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

