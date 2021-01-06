Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Sells $3,512,155.86 in Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 42,362,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,271,875. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

